Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
...
FEDtalk

Checking in with Long Term Care and FEEA

May 4, 2018 3:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

May 4, 2018

Subscribe to FedTalk’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Tune in this week to learn why long term care insurance is a crucial part of your retirement planning. And did you know FEEA’s Annual Public Service Charity Walk/Run is right around the corner? Get all the race details and sign up before it’s too late!

Joining us on air is Joan Melanson of Long Term Care, plus Joyce Warner of FEEA to talk about PSRW 2018.

The show airs live on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Annual Public Service Charity Walk Run benefits Federal Employee Retirement Planning Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk FEEA Joan Melanson Joyce Warner Long Term Care Partners pay & benefits PSRW 2018 workforce Your Job

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline