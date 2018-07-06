Listen Live Sports

Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
FEDtalk

Summit the Supercomputer and the Future of Federal Technology

July 6, 2018 3:16 pm
 
July 6, 2018

Tune in to the July 6th FedTalk to hear about what’s in store for federal technology for the coming year, including developments on expanded use of artificial intelligence, extended reality, and the unveiling by the Department of Energy of Summit, the world’s most powerful supercomputer.

Host Ben Carnes will be joined by FedScoop’s Tajha Chappellet-Lanier and Deloitte’s Dave Wennergren. Calling in will be Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s associate director for computing and computational sciences, Jeff Nichols, who is part of the team responsible for Summit.

The show airs live on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, or you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

