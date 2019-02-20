Diving Into Early Presidential History

Presidents’ Day is the perfect opportunity for a trip through time to celebrate some of our nation’s formative leaders. This week on FEDtalk, historians will come together to discuss how our early presidents shaped the role of the executive and how that role continues to change over time.

Listeners will hear from American University Associate Professor of History Gautham Rao, Washington Papers Project Assistant Editor Dana Stefanelli, and President Lincoln’s Cottage Senior Executive Assistant Zach Klitzman. Their discussion will touch on the Founding Fathers, early political parties, and the formation of Washington, D.C. as a federal city, amongst other fascinating topics.

The show airs live on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

