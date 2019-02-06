Listen Live Sports

Understanding Border Security from the Front Lines

February 6, 2019 1:02 pm
 
The U.S. borders have inundated news cycles in recent months. To find out what’s really going on, tune in to FEDtalk to hear a group of federal law enforcement professionals discuss what they experience at the border and what they need to do their mission.

Host Debra Roth, managing partner of Shaw Bransford & Roth, will be joined by National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) Executive Director Pat O’Carroll, and FLEOA National Executive Vice President  Lazaro ‘Larry’ Cosme.

The show airs live on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

