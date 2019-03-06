Financial Planning for Feds

Listen Live Sports

March 6, 2019 2:32 pm
 
In the wake of the partial government shutdown, financial planning has been on the minds of federal employees everywhere.

Joining host Jason Briefel will be Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA; Chris Kowalik of FedImpact; and Jennifer Myers, President of SageVest Wealth Management.

The show airs live on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

