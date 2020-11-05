Open Season Options for Feds

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
November 5, 2020
On FEDtalk this week, join host Debra Roth for a discussion with benefits experts on everything Feds need to know about this year’s Open Season. In our first annual Open Season show, the guests will loop feds in on some key insights to make the best insurance coverage choices.

Joining host Debra Roth will be Joan Melanson, Director of Education and Outreach at FedPoint USA, and Tammy Flanagan, a Federal Benefits Expert at the NARFE Federal Benefits Institute.

The show airs live on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).

