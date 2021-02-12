Bridging the Partisan Divide



On FEDtalk this week, join host Natalia Castro for a discussion on the current state of partisan politics in the United States. The guests will discuss how our country got to the polarized place we find ourselves in today and what can be done to bridge the divide. The show kicks off with a keynote address by Mike Murphy, Director of the FixUs initiative, on the history of polarization and what politicians, the media, and everyday Americans can do to move forward.

The conversation continues with Michele Nellenbach of the Bipartisan Policy Center and Ryan Clancy of No Labels. Michele and Ryan take a close look at the 117th Congress to discuss opportunities for bipartisan policy advancement. Nellenbach provides an overview of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s recent report “Coming Together to Support Workers and Families: A Pragmatic Agenda for the New Congress.” Clancy discusses the No Labels report “Six Bold Ideas to Rebuild Democracy.”

The show airs live on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).