Whistleblower Protection – Where We Stand 243 Years After the First Whistleblower Law

On FEDtalk this week, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley provides a keynote address on the importance of whistleblower protection. In our special lead up show to National Whistleblower Day, Senator Grassley highlights the importance of ensuring whistleblowers are safe from reprisal and have access to a forum to adjudicate their disputes. Following the Senator’s address, host Debra Roth continues the conversation with Tom Devine, Legal Director of the Government Accountability Project and Liz Hempowicz, Director of Public Policy for the Project on Government Oversight. The group discusses how far we have come since the first whistleblower law and how far we still need to go. They touch on a variety of issues related to whistleblower protection and how their organizations provide support for those blowing the whistle across the federal government and private sector.

Finally, inaugural director of the House Office of the Whistleblower Ombuds, Shanna Devine, sits down with Roth in the final segment to introduce the new office and its functions. Devine reviews the Office’s core mission and how her staff is working to help Congressional offices navigate the complex world of whistleblower law and handling claims.

The show airs live on Friday, July 16th, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network.

