On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
FEDTalk
FEDtalk

Whistleblower Protection – Where We Stand 243 Years After the First Whistleblower Law

Federal News Network Staff
July 16, 2021 11:00 am
2 min read
      

On FEDtalk this week, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley provides a keynote address on the importance of whistleblower protection. In our special lead up show to National Whistleblower Day, Senator Grassley highlights the importance of ensuring whistleblowers are safe from reprisal and have access to a forum to adjudicate their disputes. Following the Senator’s address, host Debra Roth continues the conversation with Tom Devine, Legal Director of the Government Accountability Project and Liz Hempowicz, Director of Public Policy for the Project on Government Oversight. The group discusses how far we have come since the first whistleblower law and how far we still need to go. They touch on a variety of issues related to whistleblower protection and how their organizations provide support for those blowing the whistle across the federal government and private sector.

Finally, inaugural director of the House Office of the Whistleblower Ombuds, Shanna Devine, sits down with Roth in the final segment to introduce the new office and its functions. Devine reviews the Office’s core mission and how her staff is working to help Congressional offices navigate the complex world of whistleblower law and handling claims.

The show airs live on Friday, July 16th, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).

Related Topics
All News Analysis Chuck Grassley Debra Roth Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk House Office of Whistleblower Ombuds Liz Hempowicz Senator Chuck Grassley Shanna Devine Tom Devine whistleblower protection

Comments

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea