The Administrative Procedure Act 75 Years After its Signing & What it Means for You

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). This “super statute” governs the way administrative agencies develop and issue regulations and allows for oversight of agency actions by federal courts. On FEDtalk this week, our guests take a brief look at the history of the APA and how the law has evolved over the last 75 years. Finally, the group discusses modern issues in administrative law and how these challenges impact the civil service.

Co-hosts Natalia Castro and Chris Keeven of Shaw Bransford & Roth are joined by Adam White and Paul Verkuil. Adam is a co-executive director of the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School. He is also a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Paul is a senior fellow and former president of the Administrative Conference of the United States. He is also President Emeritus of the College of William and Mary.

