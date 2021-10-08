On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
FEDTalk
FEDtalk

Who Ya Gonna Call? Security Clearance Myth Busters

October 8, 2021 10:52 am
1 min read
      

Do I have to disclose mental health treatments? Can I smoke marijuana? What if I’m a dual citizen? Will my twitter be a problem?

 

This week on FEDtalk, join an in-depth assessment of the most common myths in security clearance disputes. This program will provide updates on clearance reforms since FEDtalk’s last program on the issue: Sussing out the Security Clearance System. This show includes a Trusted Workforce 2.0 update, including information on the January 2021 memo expanding the established administrative process rights enjoyed by contractor employees to civilians, those in uniform, and contractors seeking SCI.  

 

In this discussion, host Chris Keeven joins Peregrine D. Russell-Hunter, Director of Defense Office of Hearing and Appeals (DOHA). As the largest component of the Defense Legal Services Agency, DOHA conducts personal appearance hearings and issues decisions in security clearance cases for DoD civilian employees and military personnel. The office administers hearings and issues decisions in personnel security clearance cases for contractor personnel doing classified work for all DoD components and 28 other Federal Agencies and Departments.

 

On Friday, October 8, 2021, the show airs live at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms. 

 

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).

Related Topics
All News Analysis Chris Keevan Defense Office of Hearings and Appeals DOHA Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk Peregrine D. Russel-Hunter

Comments

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture officials remove giant hornets nest