Who Ya Gonna Call? Security Clearance Myth Busters

Do I have to disclose mental health treatments? Can I smoke marijuana? What if I’m a dual citizen? Will my twitter be a problem?

This week on FEDtalk, join an in-depth assessment of the most common myths in security clearance disputes. This program will provide updates on clearance reforms since FEDtalk’s last program on the issue: Sussing out the Security Clearance System. This show includes a Trusted Workforce 2.0 update, including information on the January 2021 memo expanding the established administrative process rights enjoyed by contractor employees to civilians, those in uniform, and contractors seeking SCI.

In this discussion, host Chris Keeven joins Peregrine D. Russell-Hunter, Director of Defense Office of Hearing and Appeals (DOHA). As the largest component of the Defense Legal Services Agency, DOHA conducts personal appearance hearings and issues decisions in security clearance cases for DoD civilian employees and military personnel. The office administers hearings and issues decisions in personnel security clearance cases for contractor personnel doing classified work for all DoD components and 28 other Federal Agencies and Departments.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, the show airs live at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

