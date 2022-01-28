Getting Ahead this Tax Season

Set yourself up for success this tax season with the latest episode of FEDtalk. This week’s show will provide insight into the upcoming tax season with administration officials and industry professionals. Join host Natalia Castro as the panelists consider issues facing the Internal Revenue Service, changes in tax law, and tips and considerations for filing taxes this season.

FEDtalk guests include Chad Hooper, Executive Director of the Professional Managers Association; Nina Tross, Liaison for Tax and Advocacy at the National Society of Tax Professionals; Scott Artman, Executive Director of the National Association of Tax Professionals; and Larry Gray, Government Liaison of the National Association of Tax Professionals.

