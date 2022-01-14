On Air: Cyber Chat
FEDTalk
FEDtalk

Insights into Federal Law Enforcement Through the FEDforum

January 14, 2022
1 min read
      

The FEDforum is an initiative at the show’s sister newsletter–FEDagent–to unite voices across the federal law enforcement community. This partnership among law enforcement associations establishes a space for federal agents, officers, prosecutors, and supporters, to share their association’s initiatives, legislative agenda, and events, with the FEDagent audience.

Host Natalia Castro welcomes a conversation on what’s to come in 2022 among FEDforum partners Steve Wasserman, National President of the National Association of Assistant U.S. Attorneys (NAAUSA); Sara Slone, Communications Director of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.); and Shelley Jones, Executive Director of Survivors of Blue Suicide Foundation (SBS).

The show airs live on Friday, January 14, 2021, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms. FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).

