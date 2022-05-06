Recognizing Public Servants: Their Success & Their Needs

Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW) honors the efforts of government employees at the local, state, and federal levels for making #GovPossible. Over the course of this past week, local and national events celebrated government service, educated the public about civil service, and honored outstanding employees. These exhibitions of talent and service offer the public a glimpse into public service—the good, the bad, and the ugly.

This week on FEDtalk, host Jason Briefel discusses the importance of public service recognition with Loren DeJonge Schulman, Vice President of Research, Evaluation, and Modernizing Government; Rachel Klein-Kircher, Director; and Jordan LaPier, Senior Communications Manager at the Partnership for Public Service (PPS).

Among the resources available to celebrate PSRW, the Partnership has offered a celebration toolkit, social media templates, and a number of audience guides tailored toward teachers, federal agencies, and Capitol Hill officials to highlight the value of federal workers.