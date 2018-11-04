We’re taking you away

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Peter Greenberg, a multiple Emmy-winning investigative reporter and producer, America’s most recognized travel news journalist. As the host of the public television show “The Travel Detective,” he’s the consummate insider on reporting the travel business as news;

• And, speaking of insider info, Andrew Trull, who runs media relations for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, is no slouch when it comes to great insider tips for flying during the holidays. For example, how to make the best of a delay, what to do if your flight is delayed a day or two, what kinds of things should we pack for a long layover?

Advertisement

• Executive chef Judith Hernandez knows Reagan National Airport like the back of her hand. She’s sharing info about what to do when it’s time to dine at D.C.’s longest-serving airport;

• Robin Fisher, founder and CEO of Polished Image and Style, knows what we do when we’re hanging at the airport and we’ve finished eating … we shop! Robin’s in to talk buying holiday gifts and finding fun and unique items while you are at the airport;

• Michael Matarazzo works at one of those cool places you like to stop into while hanging at the airport. He’s the operations specialist at Reagan’s Grille District, and one of the things he specializes in is mixing awesome cocktails and finding great craft beers across a range of taste profiles.