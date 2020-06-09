CDO playbook for government

Listen Live Sports

June 9, 2020 4:12 pm
 
This content is provided by Deloitte.

If data is the new oil, the federal government is sitting on huge reserves, but is only just now figuring out how to refine it. Federal agencies collect personal data on citizens, GPS data, health care data, meteorological data, and a multitude of other kinds. That data is central to a number of ongoing initiatives in government: cybersecurity, automation, fraud and abuse mitigation, efficiency and transparency. But to use this data effectively, experts increasingly call for agencies to have a comprehensive data strategy, and a chief data officer to oversee it. Some agencies are farther along than others in this area, but new technologies and ways of doing business demand that each of them begin to address this now, if they haven’t already.

Deloitte’s Center for Government Insights put together a playbook for CDOs in government. Read it here.

