Government jobs of the future

This content is provided by Deloitte.

One of the most common refrains you hear from people concerned about automation and artificial intelligence is that robots will take their jobs. But the future of work isn’t about using machines to replace people – it’s about using technology tools to augment what people can do. Robotic process automation and other tools will help employees shift from mundane jobs like data entry to higher-value, more satisfying work that serves the mission. For example, algorithms and data analytics can help employees find trends and anomalies in huge data sets, with applications from fraud mitigation to cybersecurity. What agencies need right now is to start planning to make the interface between humans and technology as seamless as possible to harness this power.

