The shifting government talent landscape

June 9, 2020 4:37 pm
 
Technology seems to progresses faster than the people using it, and the public sector can be particularly slow to catch up. New technologies like automation and the cloud are changing the way work is getting done, and federal workforce policies need to change to accommodate them. The government will need a more diverse talent pool, and will need to offer more training to current employees. Agencies will need more robust programs for employees working away from their typical office space. These and other adaptations will help government attract and retain the workforce it will need to move into the future of work.

The Deloitte Center for Government Insights report “The future of work in government” explores the shifting talent landscape.

