IRS to remain ‘fully operational’ if Congress triggers government shutdown

The IRS is planning to remain “fully operational,” if Congress triggers a government shutdown at the end of the month.

In response to a request from the National Treasury Employees Union, the IRS confirmed that if Congress fails to avert a government shutdown this fall, the agency will keep operating and pay its employees on time.

“In response to a request from NTEU, the IRS confirmed that should there be a government shutdown this fall, the agency will remain fully operational,” NTEU wrote in a memo to its members. “The IRS will use money from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to keep its doors open. The IRS reports that all employees will be at work and will be paid timely.”

Congress has until Sept. 30 to avert a government shutdown, by either passing a comprehensive spending bill for fiscal 2024 or a continuing resolution that temporarily keeps the government funded at current spending levels.

The IRS told NTEU that the National Finance Center will also be adequately staffed to process payroll on time for IRS employees who work during a potential government shutdown.

NTEU said the IRS’ latest contingency plans are similar to plans it made last September, after Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022.

The union said the IRS will share a new, updated contingency plan, once it is approved by the Treasury Department, “but its underlying rationale will not change.”

“The IRS has determined that the IRA provided supplemental appropriations that are available to the IRS through Sept. 30, 2031, for all IRS appropriations accounts,” NTEU stated.

NTEU is urging lawmakers to adequately fund federal agencies and avoid a government shutdown.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.