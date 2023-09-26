On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shutdown poll: Tell us how you, your agency will be impacted

September 26, 2023
Federal employees are just days away from a government shutdown if Congress fails to pass appropriations bills to fund the government for fiscal 2024 or a continuing resolution. Ahead of the possible shutdown, Federal News Network wants to hear from you about how a shutdown would impact you and your agency. Please take a few minutes to fill out this short, anonymous poll. If you have additional questions or comments, you can fill out our website comments form, or reach out to us on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.
For all your government shutdown news, check out our resource page.

 

 

