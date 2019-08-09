Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Workforce
 
Hiring/Retention
 
...

State Department report says 2017 hiring freeze hurt agency

August 9, 2019 12:05 pm
 
< a min read
12 Shares       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s internal watchdog says the Trump administration’s 2017 hiring freeze had devastating effects on the agency throughout the world.

The department’s inspector general says the freeze had an overwhelmingly negative impact on morale and on core functions like serving Americans overseas and protecting diplomats.

Nearly all domestic offices and overseas missions surveyed told the inspector general that the freeze had a “negative or very negative effect on morale.” The report released Friday said 96% of embassies and consulates and 95% of offices in the U.S. told the IG that the freeze had negative effect on their security, consular and administrative operations.

The report also found that the State Department failed to coordinate the freeze with a broader management reform under then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Hiring freeze Management State Department Workforce

Top Stories

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot