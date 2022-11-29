Bill Rowan is the Vice President of Public Sector. In this role, his primary focus is on the sales and support of the Public Sector customers across the US Federal, State / Local and Education marketplace in the United States. He leads a team of more than 320 sales, engineering, advisory and implementation services professionals who help our customer with a unified security and observability platform. This platform is used by every cabinet level agency and most states, cities and educational institutions.

Prior to this assignment, Bill was the Vice President Federal Sales for VMware’s GEH organization. He led a team of more than 200 sales, engineering, advisory and implementation services professionals who help a sizable market segment of 85 to 90 percent of Federal organizations meet their distinct security and mobility requirements with the application of virtualization and cloud technology.

In his prior role as the Vice President of Sales for VMware’s U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community teams, Bill brought to bear more than three decades of experience, intuition and knowledge as a trusted advisor to DoD, Federal Valued Added Resellers and Systems Integrator organizations.

Even before joining VMware, Bill served as Federal DoD Operations Director at EMC and held senior management positions at Storage Technology Corporation, MicroStrategy and IBM, where he worked for nearly a decade. Demonstrating his commitment to service in its many forms – Bill also volunteered as a Firefighter and Medic in the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service for 8 years.

Bill has served as speaker at various government industry forums and panels, crystallizing complicated technological concepts in accessible, concrete terms. In 2015 Bill received the FedScoop Golden Gov Federal Executive of the Year award which honors the top leaders in the federal IT community. He is an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash 100 – a group of influential leaders in the government contracting arena. In 2017, Bill was honored with a FCW Federal 100 award, that acknowledges the very best IT professionals working in or for the federal sector. In addition, Bill has served on the Board of Directors of AFCEA.

He earned his MBA from Averett University and a BS in finance from Fairfield University. He and his wife, Kristin, live in Kensington, Maryland.