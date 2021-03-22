Will that billion dollars the Congress appropriated for IT modernization really help?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When Congress went big on a stimulus spending known as the American Rescue Plan, it appropriated a billion dollars for the Technology Modernization Fund. The Fund is for use by federal agencies seeking to update their information technology. Gordon Bitko is the senior vice president of policy at the Information Technology Industry Council. He talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about where the money might best be used.