GALLERY: What happens to the government’s leftover lighthouses?

August 12, 2019 3:37 pm
 
See more of our coverage of the General Services Administration’s 70th anniversary in our series, GSA @ 70: Mission Evolved 

The federal government maintains thousands of properties around the country and sometimes needs to offload a few. This includes properties not on the mainland U.S., such as light houses from New England to the Caribbean, the Great Lakes and the Pacific Northwest.

The General Services Administration’s National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act Program works with states, local communities, nonprofits and individuals to convey these historic structures for the sake of preservation. Scroll through the gallery to see some lighthouses currently for sale, as well as the most recent property transfers through the program.

