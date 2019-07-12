Listen Live Sports

MAP: From sea to shining sea, GSA regions manage thousands of federal properties

This story is part of Federal News Network’s ongoing series: GSA @ 70: Mission evolved

From dozens of historic lighthouses to the busiest land border crossing in the Western Hemisphere, the General Services Administration’s 11 regions run the gamut of federal property management. They also serve thousands of employees through offices such as the Public Buildings Service, Federal Acquisition Service and Office of Small Business Utilization.

GSA’s regions also have their own unique histories and geographical assets. In honor of the agency’s 70th anniversary this month, Federal News Network compiled highlights of each region, as well as details on their longest-serving employees.

Click the graphic below to get more information about each region:

