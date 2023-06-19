On Air: The Space Hour with Eric White
GSA’s ‘2023 lighthouse season’ features new lighthouses for sale

Alyssa Miguel
June 19, 2023 1:38 pm
Over 150 lighthouses have been sold or transferred out of federal ownership since the implementation of the General Services Administration’s National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000.

The NHLPA allows for lighthouses to be transferred at no cost to federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit organizations and educational organizations. Lighthouses that are not transferred can be auctioned off to the general public.

GSA currently has five lighthouses in New England available for transfer, and...

GSA currently has five lighthouses in New England available for transfer, and is putting up four lighthouses for auction. Scroll through the gallery to see some of the lighthouses.

