GSA’s ‘2023 lighthouse season’ features new lighthouses for sale

Lynde Point Lighthouse, located on land in the Fenwick Borough of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, includes the lighthouse, a two-family house, and a garage. It has been determined to be excess to the needs of the United States Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security. Pursuant to section 305103 of the NHLPA, this property is being made available at no cost to eligible entities defined as federal agencies, state and local agencies, non-profit corporations, educational agencies or community development organizations for educational, park, recreational, cultural or historic preservation purposes. Photo by Jeremy D’Entremont

Over 150 lighthouses have been sold or transferred out of federal ownership since the implementation of the General Services Administration’s National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000. The NHLPA allows for lighthouses to be transferred at no cost to federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit organizations and educational organizations. Lighthouses that are not transferred can be auctioned off to the general public. GSA currently has five lighthouses in New England available for transfer, and... READ MORE

Over 150 lighthouses have been sold or transferred out of federal ownership since the implementation of the General Services Administration’s National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000.

The NHLPA allows for lighthouses to be transferred at no cost to federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit organizations and educational organizations. Lighthouses that are not transferred can be auctioned off to the general public.

GSA currently has five lighthouses in New England available for transfer, and is putting up four lighthouses for auction. Scroll through the gallery to see some of the lighthouses.