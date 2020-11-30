How did local governments hold up during the 2020 election?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The bipartisan Election Assistance Commission has been advising local election officials on how to meet the requirements of the Help America Vote Act to ensure vote access and sound systems for handling ballots. We spoke to our next guest back in April, when the 2020 election seemed a ways off. Now that’s its over, Federal Drive with Tom Temin checked in again with the chairman of the Election Assistance Commission, Ben Hovland.