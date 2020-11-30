On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
How did local governments hold up during the 2020 election?

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 30, 2020 12:57 pm
The bipartisan Election Assistance Commission has been advising local election officials on how to meet the requirements of the Help America Vote Act to ensure vote access and sound systems for handling ballots. We spoke to our next guest back in April, when the 2020 election seemed a ways off. Now that’s its over, Federal Drive with Tom Temin checked in again with the chairman of the Election Assistance Commission, Ben Hovland.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

