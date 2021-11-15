On Air: Business of Government Hour
NASA might need to change its name to the space and food agency

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 15, 2021 11:06 am
You’ve heard the old saying about airline food. Terrible and not enough. That’s not good enough for NASA. Agency planners have been thinking hard about how you feed people on long missions, say a year to get to Mars. With the latest on a challenge competition to come up with new space cuisine, the project manager for NASA’s Centennial Challenges program, Monsi Roman, joined  Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

