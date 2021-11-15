NASA might need to change its name to the space and food agency

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You’ve heard the old saying about airline food. Terrible and not enough. That’s not good enough for NASA. Agency planners have been thinking hard about how you feed people on long missions, say a year to get to Mars. With the latest on a challenge competition to come up with new space cuisine, the project manager for NASA’s Centennial Challenges program, Monsi Roman, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.