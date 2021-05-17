NASA’s commercial partnerships help create new space products

NASA has released its latest batch of commercial partnerships it has created to help fund new technologies. The companies involved are highly specialized in different facets of the space industry, whether it’s a 3D printing system for NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, testing a simple method for removing dust from planetary solar arrays, or maturing a first-stage rocket recovery system for a small satellite launch provider.

To learn more about this program, The Space Hour spoke with Jim Reuter. He’s NASA’s Associate Administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters.