FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

The Federal Aviation Administration and NASA recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with the aim of growing American commercial space transportation capabilities, including commercial crew and cargo activities. The agencies hope this will help create a framework that companies can operate in a safe and cost-effective manner, as well as streamline spaceflight standards and requirements.

To get more details,¬†The Space Hour¬†spoke to Wayne Monteith, FAA’s Associate Administrator for commercial space transportation, and Mike Gold, who at the time was NASA’s Associate Administrator for space policy and partnerships.