FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

May 17, 2021 6:21 pm
May 17, 2021 6:21 pm
The Federal Aviation Administration and NASA recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with the aim of growing American commercial space transportation capabilities, including commercial crew and cargo activities. The agencies hope this will help create a framework that companies can operate in a safe and cost-effective manner, as well as streamline spaceflight standards and requirements.

To get more details, The Space Hour spoke to Wayne Monteith, FAA’s Associate Administrator for commercial space transportation, and Mike Gold, who at the time was NASA’s Associate Administrator for space policy and partnerships.

