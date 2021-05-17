On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
The Space Hour

Developing the space workforce for the future

By Eric White @FEDERALNEWSCAST
May 17, 2021 6:26 pm
< a min read
      

Eric White |

Download audio

Mandy Vaughn has deep ties in the commercial space industry. Up until recently, Vaughn was the President and CEO for VOX Space, sister company to Virgin Orbit. She’s now an advisor for VOX, while taking time to start her own business, GXO, Inc.

Recently however, she has been appointed to serve as chair for workforce development at the National Security Space Association. She spoke to The Space Hour about how excited she is especially for this role, since creating the workers for tomorrow’s space industry is the only way to keep building on its continued momentum.

Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Commercial Space Industry Defense Mandy Vaughn NASA Radio Interviews Space Force The Space Hour VOX Space Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia