Developing the space workforce for the future

Mandy Vaughn has deep ties in the commercial space industry. Up until recently, Vaughn was the President and CEO for VOX Space, sister company to Virgin Orbit. She’s now an advisor for VOX, while taking time to start her own business, GXO, Inc.

Recently however, she has been appointed to serve as chair for workforce development at the National Security Space Association. She spoke to The Space Hour about how excited she is especially for this role, since creating the workers for tomorrow’s space industry is the only way to keep building on its continued momentum.