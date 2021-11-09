On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Helping connect NASA with small businesses

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
November 9, 2021 1:27 pm
< a min read
      

The growth in the space industry hasn’t been limited to the big companies everyone’s heard of. Small businesses have also seen a growth in their bottom lines. A lot of the credit for that goes to people like Glenn Delgado. He’s the head of NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs. Delgado was recently recognized by the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce for his commitment to supporting women-owned small businesses. Since he will be retiring soon, I wanted to make sure we had the chance to speak with him about his career and what he’s seen in the industry.

