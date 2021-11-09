Helping connect NASA with small businesses

The growth in the space industry hasn’t been limited to the big companies everyone’s heard of. Small businesses have also seen a growth in their bottom lines. A lot of the credit for that goes to people like Glenn Delgado. He’s the head of NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs. Delgado was recently recognized by the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce for his commitment to supporting women-owned small businesses. Since he will be retiring soon, I wanted to make sure we had the chance to speak with him about his career and what he’s seen in the industry.