The 2020 count is not the only major program the Census Bureau has had to delay

November 29, 2021 12:19 pm
Now that the 2020 decennial count is more or less in the rearview mirror, the Census Bureau has a new concern. The five-year American Community Survey will also be late, with the pandemic to blame as well. Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked about all this with Census Project co-director Howard Fienberg, who said Congress needs to bolster the Census Bureau with funds to modernize its data infrastructure and enhance the vital American Community Survey.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

