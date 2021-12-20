On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Management

Criminal money mules are finding themselves tethered to the hitchin’ post

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
December 20, 2021 1:13 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Financial criminals need mules to move the cash. The Justice Department builds fences to keep the mules from getting very far. In fact, the Money Mule initiative has been running for four years, and it’s gaining ground. For what it is and how it works, the consumer protection branch deputy assistant attorney general Arun Rao joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

    The Defense Department’s IG office lays out its plan for 2022

    Defense Read more
    Chuck Schumer

    Congress looks to next year to take up where it’ll leave off this year

    Congress Read more
Related Topics
All News Arun Rao Federal Drive Justice Department Management Tom Temin

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 How To: Service Cloud: Import External...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hubble Views a Galaxy With an Explosive Past