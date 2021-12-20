Criminal money mules are finding themselves tethered to the hitchin’ post

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Financial criminals need mules to move the cash. The Justice Department builds fences to keep the mules from getting very far. In fact, the Money Mule initiative has been running for four years, and it’s gaining ground. For what it is and how it works, the consumer protection branch deputy assistant attorney general Arun Rao joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.