Watching your TSP nest egg hatch…or crack!

Folks who track their stock market investments on a hourly basis sometimes need nerves of steel. And a forgiving job that gives the time to monitor markets and pundits as Wall Street reacts various promises and threats — from tsunamis to new tech and missile tests — causing stock market index funds, like the Thrift Savings Pans C, S and I funds, to react. Since the stock market hit bottom in March 2009, the news has mostly been good. While that makes most investors happy, it also serves as a reminder that if the past is prologue, we are way overdue for a major correction of 20% or more. For many, the issue is how much longer before the decade long bull market is derailed.

News from North Korea, Iran and concerns about the tariff war with China have lots of investors on edge. Is it just a threat that will fade in time, or is it time to reshuffle the retirement portfolio?

Things change quickly. Take Tuesday, May 4th. According to the Wilshire, which tracks the stock market, investors suffered a loss, on paper, of $525 billion. With a b.

Another short-term stat showed that Tuesday was, so far, the worst single day loss for the Wilshire 500, which closed down -620.69 points, or -2.10%, since March 22.

But cherry-picking stats can be confusing to many investors, especially if they don’t handle bad news well. Or react to it.

Dec. 24, 2018, the start of the government shutdown, was a bad day for Wall Street. Many experts said it was the beginning of a Bull Market. But since then, according to Wilshire, the 500 index is up 23.54%, or a gain of $6 trillion. With a t.

You may recall that many predicted the markets would tumble in the unlikely event that Donald Trump was elected. On Nov. 8, 2016, close of day, the market had gained 34.61%, or approximately $8.8 trillion.

All of which very likely tells us something. The question is, what?

Here are the Wilshire numbers for you to crunch. When you come up with the winning formula, please share.

May 7, 2019 FACTOIDS :

The Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index closed today at 29,837.14, down 506.56 points, or -1.67%.

This represents a paper loss for the day of approximately $525 billion.

The Wilshire 5000 fell for the second trading day in a row and the fifth time in the past six trading days.

This is the third worst day of 2019, and the worst single-day loss for the Wilshire 5000 since March 22, 2019, closing down 620.69 points, or -2.10%.

For the month, the Wilshire 5000 index is down 1.88%, approximately $600 billion.

For the quarter, the Wilshire 5000 index is up 1.95%, approximately $600 billion.

For the year, the Wilshire 5000 index is up 15.87%, approximately $4.3 trillion.

Since the recent, December 24, 2018 market low, the Wilshire 5000 index is up 23.54%, approximately $6.0 trillion.

Since November 6, 2018, election day, the Wilshire 5000 has gained 4.81%, or approximately $1.5 trillion.

Since the September 20, 2018 market high, the Wilshire 5000 index is down -2.06%, or approximately $700 billion.

Since January 20, 2017, the close on the day of the Trump Inauguration, the Wilshire 5000 has gained 25.66%, or approximately $6.7 trillion.

Since November 8, 2016, the close on the day of the 2016 Election, the Wilshire 5000 has gained 34.61%, approximately $8.8 trillion.

Since December 15, 2015, the close before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since June 29, 2006, the Wilshire 5000 index is up 41.41%, approximately $10 trillion.

Since September 12, 2012, the close before Bernanke revealed QE3, the Wilshire 5000 index is up 98.40%, approximately $17 trillion.

Since August 26, 2010, the close before Bernanke revealed QE2, the Wilshire 5000 index is up 171.91%, approximately $21.7 trillion.

The Wilshire 5000 is up 335.04%, or $27.6 trillion from the financial crisis low of March 9, 2009.

Since the October 2007 market high, the Wilshire 5000 index is up 88.76%, approximately $17.5 trillion.

