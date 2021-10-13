Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Giant COLA: Mixed blessing!

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
October 13, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      

Official confirmation that the January cost of living adjustment (COLA) for federal retirees will be 5.9% is good news. Up to a point! It is the biggest catchup-with-inflation adjustment in more than two decades. And its good news for the majority of former feds or their surviving spouses. Also for people who get Social Security benefits or are retired military.

But a COLA this size carries a double message. First, that inflation — which has been moderate for the past ten years — is back. The last big COLA for civil service retirees was 5.8% in 2012, and was part of the recovery from the Great Recession of 2008-2009. Inflation means higher gasoline prices and that translates into hikes for food, transportation, energy. In fact just about everything. Last January, retirees who got a full COLA received a 1.3% increase in their monthly annuity benefits. Before taxes, of course. The second downside to the inflation catchup program is that not everybody will get the full increase. And some will get nothing, meaning even more belt-tightening!

People retired under the federal employees retirement system (FERS), which replaced the CSRS plan in the 80s, get a diet-COLA if the rise in inflation exceeds 2%. Its good for the majority of former feds. And for people who get Social Security or military retired pay. Both groups, CSRS and FERS retirees, get the same amount if the COLA is 2% or less. But if inflation exceeds that, the FERS retirees get one percentage point less. For them, that means the January COLA will be 4.9%. Over time it can dramatically reduce the amount of money FERS retirees have to spend over a retirement that could (check your local obit page!) last as long as their working lives.

Finally, the big losers are private sector retirees. The majority of current private sector workers aren’t covered by any sort of employer-sponsored retirement plan. They, even more than FERS retirees, have to rely on Social Security and 401k plans to provide a retirement nest egg. In recent years, many employers have dropped their pension plans for new workers. And almost none provide any protection against inflation. Somebody in one of those companies who retired in 2000 on a pension of $600 would, today, still be drawing the same amount.

For the history of COLAs in the 21st century, check out this chart. It shows the long term impact of the diet-COLA feature as it impacts current and future FERS retirees:

Year CSRS FERS
2021 1.3 1.3
2020 1.6 1.6
2019 2.8 2.0
2018 2.0 2.0
2017 0.3 0.3
2016 0 0
2015 1.7 1.7
2014 1.5 1.5
2013 1.7 1.7
2012 3.6 2.6
2011 0 0
2010 0 0
2009 5.8 4.8
2008 2.3 2.0
2007 3.3 2.3
2006 4.1 3.1
2005 2.7 2.0
2004 2.1 2.0
2003 1.4 1.4
2002 2.6 2.0
2001 3.5 2.5
2000 2.4 2.0

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The City of Keene, New Hampshire holds the record for most lit jack-o’-lanterns on display with 30,581. The city achieved the record on 19 October 2013. Keene was the original record holder in the category and has broken the record 8 times since.

Source: Guinness World Records

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits civil service retirement system Commentary cost of living adjustment Federal Employees Retirement System Federal Report Mike Causey Pay & Benefits Workforce

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Oct 13, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.1212 0.028 3.52%
L 2025 11.9279 0.0263 6.40%
L 2030 42.0995 0.1243 7.92%
L 2035 12.6447 0.0411 8.58%
L 2040 47.8545 0.1692 9.26%
L 2045 13.1115 0.0499 9.83%
L 2050 28.7274 0.1162 10.41%
L 2055 14.1204 0.0668 12.65%
L 2060 14.1203 0.0667 12.65%
L 2065 14.1202 0.0668 12.65%
G Fund 16.6813 0.0007 0.99%
F Fund 20.8778 0.0404 -1.40%
C Fund 65.6782 0.1982 15.90%
S Fund 84.9529 0.7809 11.66%
I Fund 38.3620 0.2058 8.56%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message