A Section 809 Panel progress report from the chairman

This week on Off the Shelf, David Drabkin, chair of the Section 809 Panel — the advisory panel on streamlining and codifying acquisition regulations — provided an update on the panel’s progress and work product to date.

He gave an overview of the panel’s composition, structure, information gathering efforts, and key focus areas.

To date, two volumes of the panel’s three-volume findings have been issued. Drabkin outlined the findings and recommendations contained in volumes 1 and 2.

In particular, he highlighted panel recommendations regarding the commercial item definition, Cost Accounting Standards, simplified commercial source selection, the dynamic marketplace and acquisition workforce.

Finally, Drabkin previewed the coming analysis and recommendations for Volume 3, due in January.