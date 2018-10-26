Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

A Section 809 Panel progress report from the chairman

October 26, 2018 8:08 am
 
< a min read
3 Shares       

Head shot of David Drabkin
David Drabkin, chair, Section 809 Panel

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  David Drabkin, chair of the Section 809 Panel — the advisory panel on streamlining and codifying acquisition regulations — provided an update on the panel’s progress and work product to date.

He gave an overview of the panel’s composition, structure, information gathering efforts, and key focus areas.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

To date, two volumes of the panel’s three-volume findings have been issued. Drabkin outlined the findings and recommendations contained in volumes 1 and 2.

In particular, he highlighted panel recommendations regarding the commercial item definition, Cost Accounting Standards, simplified commercial source selection, the dynamic marketplace  and acquisition workforce.

Finally, Drabkin previewed the coming analysis and recommendations for Volume 3, due in January.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy acquisition workforce Coalition for Government Procurement commercial item contracting Contracting Contracts/Awards Cost Accounting Standards David Drabkin Jimmy Argroves Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Section 809 Panel Shared Services

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress