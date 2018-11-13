Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

All things OASIS & PSS

November 13, 2018 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

(This show originally aired on October 16, 2018)

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  Alexandra Rouse, GSA’s Professional Services Program executive, provides an update on GSA’s strategic professional services contract vehicles, OASIS ($3.5 billion in annual obligations) and the Professional Services Schedule ($10 billion in annual obligations).

Head Shot of Alexandra Rouse
Alexandra, Rouse, Professional Services Program Executive, GSA

Rouse provides an update on GSA’s on-ramps for OASIS and OASIS Small Business, highlighting the goal of significantly expanding OASIS SSB by adding a large number of new small business contractors.

She outlines the evaluation criteria and the timeline for the on-ramps, and shares success stories and highlights key customers, including DoD customers that are using OASIS.

Turning to the PSS, Rouse highlights the role the schedule plays as a key entry point into the federal market for small, medium and large commercial firms.

She also discusses the opportunity created for PSS through the addition of Order Level Materials (aka ODCs)., and provides an update on category management and best in class contracts.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Alexandra Rouse best-in-class contracts Category management Contracting Contracts/Awards GSA GSA Professional Services Program OASIS OASIS SB Off the Shelf order level materials Professional Services Schedule Radio Interviews

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized