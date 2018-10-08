Listen Live Sports

Trends in government procurement

October 8, 2018 5:25 pm
 
(This show originally aired on September 18, 2018)


This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, vice president and chief legislative counsel at SAP, provides his insights on the latest in procurement policy developments.

Head shot of Tom Sisti
Tom Sisti, SAP

Sisti discusses the current state of commercial item contracting focusing on the significance of Federal Circuit’s landmark Palantir decision, affirming the government’s obligations to prioritize, to the maximum extent practicable, the acquisition of commercial solutions.

He also tackles the latest in cyber and supply chain risk policy developments, including the growing Congressional concern and the potential for new, significant legislation.

Finally, Sisti addresses category management and best in class contracts.

