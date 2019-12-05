Listen Live Sports

Protecting your company’s organizational integrity

December 5, 2019 6:45 pm
 
This week on Off the Shelf, Sheppard Mullin Partners Jonathan Aronie, David Douglass, and Scott Maberry discuss Sheppard Mullin’s new Organizational Integrity Group (OIG).

Group photo
L-R) David Douglass, Scott Maberry Jonathan Aronie, Sheppard Mullin OIG team

The  OIG reduces risk through the development of compliance programs, and defends clients under investigation or in litigation, using a holistic approach that looks beyond the narrow legal challenges/issues to address a company’s values, reputational threats, business imperatives and stakeholder interests.

The Sheppard Mullin team explains its multi-layered analytical framework for solving problems for clients.  Central to the approach is a set of “First Principles”  for problem solving that is unique in the industry.

As outlined by the OIG team, civility, transparency, values, probabilities, cognitive illusions and communication are among the OIG’s key principles to effective, holistic, problem-solving.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

