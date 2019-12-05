Protecting your company’s organizational integrity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Sheppard Mullin Partners Jonathan Aronie, David Douglass, and Scott Maberry discuss Sheppard Mullin’s new Organizational Integrity Group (OIG).

The OIG reduces risk through the development of compliance programs, and defends clients under investigation or in litigation, using a holistic approach that looks beyond the narrow legal challenges/issues to address a company’s values, reputational threats, business imperatives and stakeholder interests.

The Sheppard Mullin team explains its multi-layered analytical framework for solving problems for clients. Central to the approach is a set of “First Principles” for problem solving that is unique in the industry.

As outlined by the OIG team, civility, transparency, values, probabilities, cognitive illusions and communication are among the OIG’s key principles to effective, holistic, problem-solving.

