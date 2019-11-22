Artificial Intelligence & DoD

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Booz Allen Hamilton’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Team, vice president Jeff Kimmons and directors Graham Gilmer, Kathleen Featheringham, and Justin Betof, discuss how to operationalize AI and machine learning (ML) to support the Department of Defense mission.

The Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) AI team highlight how the federal government is engaging and evolving with AI and the unique challenges and opportunities that entails.

Among the changes is a focused organizational structure and key champions supporting AI development and deployment across the Department of Defense, including the Algorithmic Warfare Cross Functional Tea, (aka Project Maven) and the Joint AI Center (the JAIC).

The BAH AI team talks about the importance of creating common standards and data integrity/soundness in accelerating AI/ML. The group also highlights and outlines a holistic approach to AI development that delivers mission centric AI services.

Everyone can build AI in a lab—the challenging it getting it to work in real-world environments—and the BAH AI team outlines key strategies necessary to getting it done.

