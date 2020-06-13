Section 889, GSA’s eCommerce initiative & more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, executive vice president and general counsel for the Coalition for Government Procurement, shares his insights regarding the status of Section 889 implementation and expectations for government contractors.

Sisti also discusses the interplay between GSA’s eCommerce initiative and the Department of Homeland Security’s Report Combating Trafficking in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods. He also highlights current legislative and policy efforts to address supply chain risk, especially in regard to the healthcare industry.

Sisti examines a host of legislative proposals seeking to address domestic production of pharmaceuticals and medical/surgical equipment, and he takes a look a cloud and in particular the challenges of addressing vendor lock in through transition fees.

Finally, Sisti discusses the performance of IT systems during the pandemic and the importance of investment and IT modernization.