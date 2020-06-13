Listen Live Sports

Section 889, GSA’s eCommerce initiative & more

June 13, 2020 8:05 pm
 
Subscribe to Off the Shelf's audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, executive vice president and general counsel for the Coalition for Government Procurement, shares his insights regarding the status of Section 889 implementation and expectations for government contractors.

Tom Sisti is the executive vice president and general counsel at the Coalition for Government Procurement.

Sisti also discusses the interplay between GSA’s eCommerce initiative and the Department of Homeland Security’s Report Combating Trafficking in Counterfeit and Pirated GoodsHe also highlights current legislative and policy efforts to address supply chain risk, especially in regard to the healthcare industry.

Sisti examines a host of legislative proposals seeking to address domestic production of pharmaceuticals and medical/surgical equipment, and he takes a look a cloud and in particular the challenges of addressing vendor lock in through transition fees.

Finally, Sisti discusses the performance of IT systems during the pandemic and the importance of investment and IT modernization.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

