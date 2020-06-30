Listen Live Sports

The business implications of Section 889

June 30, 2020
 
Jason Workmaster, Miller & Chevalier

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, a member at Miller & Chevalier, provided an analysis of the potential compliance challenges and business implications with the impending deadline for implementation of Section 889, the so-called Huawei provision.

Workmaster shared his insights on the potential layers of due diligence work pursuant to Section K pursuant to Section 889.

Turning to other topics, Workmaster reflected on the COVID-19 impact on contractors along with the potential impact on Section 3610 which authorizes reimbursement of certain employee costs associated with COVID-19 stop work situations.

Finally Workmaster provided best practices tips for audits, and in particular, highlighting the record keeping and compliance documentation associated with the Payroll Protection Program.

