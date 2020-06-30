The business implications of Section 889

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, a member at Miller & Chevalier, provided an analysis of the potential compliance challenges and business implications with the impending deadline for implementation of Section 889, the so-called Huawei provision.

Workmaster shared his insights on the potential layers of due diligence work pursuant to Section K pursuant to Section 889.

Turning to other topics, Workmaster reflected on the COVID-19 impact on contractors along with the potential impact on Section 3610 which authorizes reimbursement of certain employee costs associated with COVID-19 stop work situations.

Finally Workmaster provided best practices tips for audits, and in particular, highlighting the record keeping and compliance documentation associated with the Payroll Protection Program.