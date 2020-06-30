The business implications of Section 889

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, a member at Miller & Chevalier, provided an analysis of the potential compliance challenges and business implications with the impending deadline for implementation of Section 889, the so-called Huawei provision.
Workmaster shared his insights on the potential layers of due diligence work pursuant to Section K pursuant to Section 889.
Turning to other topics, Workmaster reflected on the COVID-19 impact on contractors along with the potential impact on Section 3610 which authorizes reimbursement of certain employee costs associated with COVID-19 stop work situations.