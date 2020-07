Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, discusses the future of multiple award IDIQ contracts.

Allen examines the recent procedural and process driven hiccups and delays in the awarding of major IDIQ contracts and asks if there is a better way.

Allen highlights potential alternatives through the use of basic agreements, BPA and the role of schedules. He also focuses on the potential innovative and competitive advantages of an un-priced schedule.

Finally Allen shares his observations regarding the impact of telework on procurement operations, and he previews the expectations for end of year spending.