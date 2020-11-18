On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Off the Shelf

NASA SEWP in 2020

November 18, 2020 1:03 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Joanne Woytek, program director for NASA SEWP, recaps NASA SEWP’s FY 2020 performance in supporting customer agency IT needs.

Head shot of Joanne Woytek
Joanne Woytek, program manager, NASA SEWP

In FY 2020, NASA SEWP saw almost 40% growth in obligations topping more than $9 billion, and processing more than 46,000 orders for customer agencies world-wide. Woytek addressed the growth, highlighting the laser focus on enhancing the customer experience and building a shared market where customer agencies and contractors compete and conduct business.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Woytek explained some the new innovations implemented in FY 2020, including launching an new Customer Odyssey Team and customer liaison positions, launching a new online CIO portal and an online provider portal. She also shared key metrics and experiences in addressing Section 889 requirements via NASA SEWP.

Finally, Woytek discussed NASA SEWP’s continuing efforts and initiatives to bring best value support to customer agencies, including the lowering the NASA SEWP usage fee from 0.36% to 0.34 5.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Joanne Woytek NASA SEWP Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Native American Veterans Memorial is now open in D.C.