NASA SEWP in 2020

This week on Off the Shelf, Joanne Woytek, program director for NASA SEWP, recaps NASA SEWP’s FY 2020 performance in supporting customer agency IT needs.

In FY 2020, NASA SEWP saw almost 40% growth in obligations topping more than $9 billion, and processing more than 46,000 orders for customer agencies world-wide. Woytek addressed the growth, highlighting the laser focus on enhancing the customer experience and building a shared market where customer agencies and contractors compete and conduct business.

Woytek explained some the new innovations implemented in FY 2020, including launching an new Customer Odyssey Team and customer liaison positions, launching a new online CIO portal and an online provider portal. She also shared key metrics and experiences in addressing Section 889 requirements via NASA SEWP.

Finally, Woytek discussed NASA SEWP’s continuing efforts and initiatives to bring best value support to customer agencies, including the lowering the NASA SEWP usage fee from 0.36% to 0.34 5.