Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Off the Shelf

The NDAA & Covid-19 relief: A congressional outlook

November 17, 2020 6:58 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Tim Cook, executive director of the Center for Procurement Advocacy (CPA) , and Tom Sisti, general counsel for Coalition for Government Procurement and CPA, discuss the Congressional outlook for the National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA), an additional Covid-19 stimulus/relief package, the continuing resolution and budget.

(L-R) Tim Cook and Tom Sisti, Center for Procurement Advocacy

Cook and Sisti also discuss potential policy  priorities for the new Congress and the implications for government and industry.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

What the prospects for the industrial base, cyber security, pharma and the supply chain?  These and other timely questions are addressed in a wide ranging discussion with Cook and Sisti.

Related Topics
2019 Congress Acquisition Acquisition Policy Center for Procurement Advocacy Coalition for Government Procurement continuing resolution Contracting Covid-19 Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Tim Cook Tom Sisti

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Native American Veterans Memorial is now open in D.C.