The NDAA & Covid-19 relief: A congressional outlook

This week on Off the Shelf, Tim Cook, executive director of the Center for Procurement Advocacy (CPA) , and Tom Sisti, general counsel for Coalition for Government Procurement and CPA, discuss the Congressional outlook for the National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA), an additional Covid-19 stimulus/relief package, the continuing resolution and budget.

Cook and Sisti also discuss potential policy priorities for the new Congress and the implications for government and industry.

What the prospects for the industrial base, cyber security, pharma and the supply chain? These and other timely questions are addressed in a wide ranging discussion with Cook and Sisti.