Section 889, CMMC and the NDAA

October 28, 2020 7:23 am
Head shot of Jon Etherton
Jonathan Etherton, president, Etherton and Associates

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, provided a briefing on key procurement policy provisions in the Senate and House versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Etherton outlined the current status of NDAA negotiations between the House and Senate and the process leading to the conference, and also shared his thoughts on current state of play regarding current implementation of Section 889 and CMMC.

Finally, Etherton outlined the Congressional timelines and politics of the continuing resolution, the budget and the potential impact of the election.

Related Topics
