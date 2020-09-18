Booz Allen responds to Covid-19

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Booz Allen’s Jen Wagner, Aimee George Leary, and Andrea Inserra discuss Booz Allen’s Covid-19 response and how the company has supported its workforce while meeting the ongoing, diverse needs of its government clients.

Jen, Aimee, and Andrea describe how Booz Allen’s principles and culture supported its seamless pivot to virtual operations and how its focus on workforce continuity and rapid adoption of technology tools has allowed the firm to continue providing critical mission support to the federal government.

They also share their insights into how Booz Allen has continued to deliver best value mission support to their federal clients during Covid-19 and position for continued success.