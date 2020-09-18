Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

Booz Allen responds to Covid-19

September 18, 2020 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Booz Allen’s Jen Wagner, Aimee George Leary, and Andrea Inserra discuss Booz Allen’s Covid-19 response and how the company has supported its workforce while meeting the ongoing, diverse needs of its government clients.

Head shots of Wagner, Leary and Inserra
(L-R) Jen Wagner, Aimee George Leary and Andrea Inserra, Booz Allen

Jen, Aimee, and Andrea describe how Booz Allen’s principles and culture supported its seamless pivot to virtual operations and how its focus on workforce continuity and rapid adoption of technology tools has allowed the firm to continue providing critical mission support to the federal government.

They also share their insights into how Booz Allen has continued to deliver best value mission support to their federal clients during Covid-19 and position for continued success.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

 

 

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Aimee George Leary Andrea Inserra Booz Allen Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Covid-19 Jen Wagner Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor