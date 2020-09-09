Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

An inside look at federal acquisition

September 9, 2020 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Robin Bourne, subject matter expert at the Gormley Group, shares the insights and wisdom gained from a 30 year career as an acquisition professional at the General Services Administration.

Head shot of Robin Bourne
Robin Bourne, The Gormley Group

Bourne shares his observations regarding key aspects of  the evolution of the Federal Supply Schedules (FSS) and the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

He also  shares insights regarding the rollout of the “schedules consolidation” and what it means for customer agencies, industry, and GSA.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Finally Bourne highlights some of the ongoing challenges and opportunities in front of FAS, focusing on the acquisition workforce, and gives his take on contract duplication, category management, and best in class contracts.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Category management Coalition for Government Procurement contract duplication Contracting Contracts/Awards Federal Acquisition Service General Services Administration Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Robin Bourne Roger Waldron schedules consolidation The Gormley Group

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial