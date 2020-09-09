An inside look at federal acquisition

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Robin Bourne, subject matter expert at the Gormley Group, shares the insights and wisdom gained from a 30 year career as an acquisition professional at the General Services Administration.

Bourne shares his observations regarding key aspects of the evolution of the Federal Supply Schedules (FSS) and the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

He also shares insights regarding the rollout of the “schedules consolidation” and what it means for customer agencies, industry, and GSA.

Finally Bourne highlights some of the ongoing challenges and opportunities in front of FAS, focusing on the acquisition workforce, and gives his take on contract duplication, category management, and best in class contracts.