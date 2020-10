Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Miller, executive editor of the Federal News Network, took a look back at the key developments in procurements over the last quarter of fiscal year 2020.

In a wide-ranging discussion Miller tackled implementation of Section 889 and supply chain risk measures, the General Services Administration’s governmentwide small business GWAC programs, and key trends in year end spending.

Jason also gave his take on the current state of the federal market and what to look forward to moving into the new fiscal year.