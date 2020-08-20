Listen Live Sports

The latest trends in procurement

August 20, 2020 6:06 pm
 
This week on Off the Shelf,  Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group and chair of the Coalition for Government Procurement, provides and update on current trends in the federal procurement market.

Head shot of Bill Gormley
Bill Gormley, president, The Gormley Group

Gormley focuses his comments  on the current state of the GSA Schedules program as it enters Phase III of consolidation—providing key tips for firms moving to consolidate multiple schedule contracts.

He also shares his thoughts on the ongoing role and impact of OMB’s “Best in Class” contracting policy—its impact on small business, status of the GSA schedules, and what makes a contract “Best in Class.”

Gormley assesses the state of the IT small business market in the wake of the cancellation of GSA’s Alliant Small Business and the “extension” of 8(a) STARS.  The next steps in commerce, the VA’s logistics contracts and end of year spend are all addressed in an overarching discussion of the federal market.

